How to gather information from Instagram with Instaloader python tool

cat artofyasharala/2019-12-15_03-29-06_UTC.txt

How to download comments for each post

python instaloader.py artofyasharala --comment

2019-12-14_17-25-44_UTC_profile_pic.jpg 2019-12-19_04-04-37_UTC_comments.json 2020-01-02_01-33-41_UTC_comments.json

2019-12-15_03-29-06_UTC.json 2019-12-19_23-49-58_UTC.jpg 2020-01-03_21-26-45_UTC.json.xz

2019-12-15_03-29-06_UTC.json.xz 2019-12-19_23-49-58_UTC.json.xz 2020-01-03_21-26-45_UTC.txt

2019-12-15_03-29-06_UTC.txt 2019-12-19_23-49-58_UTC.txt 2020-01-03_21-26-45_UTC_1.jpg

2019-12-15_03-29-06_UTC_1.jpg 2019-12-19_23-49-58_UTC_comments.json 2020-01-03_21-26-45_UTC_1.mp4

2019-12-15_03-29-06_UTC_2.jpg 2019-12-20_22-59-22_UTC.json.xz 2020-01-03_21-26-45_UTC_2.jpg

2019-12-15_03-29-06_UTC_comments.json

How to avoid captions from being downloaded as text files

python instaloader.py artofyasharala --no-captions

How to avoid storage of post's metadata as JSON

python instaloader.py artofyasharala --no-metadata-json

python instaloader.py artofyasharala --no-compress-json

How to download geotags for each image, if available

python instaloader.py artofyasharala --geotags

python instaloader.py artofyasharala --login wisdomovermoney13 -p password_here --geotags

python instaloader.py artofyasharala --login wisdomovermoney13 --geotags

Loaded session from /var/folders/vt/nqlv_f8j27j4c136rkjgjd580000gn/t/.instaloader-oltjano/session-wisdomovermoney13.

Logged in as wisdomovermoney13.

How to download stories from the Instagram profile

python instaloader.py artofyasharala --login wisdomovermoney13 --stories

Downloading stories

Retrieving stories from profile artofyasharala.

[ 1/ 2] artofyasharala/2020-01-31_02-21-05_UTC.jpg exists json

[ 2/ 2] artofyasharala/2020-01-31_02-20-38_UTC.jpg exists json

A recommended option for each download

python instaloader.py artofyasharala --fast-update

How to receive only basic information for an Instagram profile

python instaloader.py artofyasharala --no-posts --no-profile-pic --no-compress-json

{

"instaloader": {

"node_type": "Profile",

"version": "4.2.10"

},

"node": {

"biography": "\ud83e\udd81Israelite #Artist! #hebrewisraelites \ud83e\udd81

DM me for artworks, posters, album covers, painting, etc. Commissions Open!

Donations $armelle144

\ud83d\udc51Levite\ud83d\udc51",

"blocked_by_viewer": false,

"business_category_name": null,

"connected_fb_page": null,

"country_block": false,

"edge_felix_video_timeline": {

"count": 0,

"edges": [],

"page_info": {

"end_cursor": null,

"has_next_page": false

}

},

"edge_follow": {

"count": 385

},

"edge_followed_by": {

"count": 280

},

"edge_mutual_followed_by": {

"count": 0,

"edges": []

},

"external_url": "http://cash.app/$armelle144",

"external_url_linkshimmed": "https://l.instagram.com/?u=http%3A%2F%2Fcash.app%2F%24armelle144&e=ATOdY2BMJbSvLdBb45becPY8jw_E7N4hPFOYwEI1m0yHocPJwc2LMCMF1WhKzeC0Mk5ajmCL",

"followed_by_viewer": false,

"follows_viewer": false,

"full_name": "Art of Yasharala",

"has_blocked_viewer": false,

"has_channel": false,

"has_requested_viewer": false,

"highlight_reel_count": 2,

"id": "25946397639",

"is_business_account": false,

"is_joined_recently": false,

"is_private": false,

"is_verified": false,

"profile_pic_url": "https://instagram.ftia5-1.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t51.2885-19/s150x150/75252746_2560876454178722_8510616106640080896_n.jpg?_nc_ht=instagram.ftia5-1.fna.fbcdn.net&_nc_ohc=1O3duYgbbRIAX9tphDa&oh=ea2c855c87beeca6004d5e0298afe154&oe=5EBF8413",

"profile_pic_url_hd": "https://instagram.ftia5-1.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t51.2885-19/s320x320/75252746_2560876454178722_8510616106640080896_n.jpg?_nc_ht=instagram.ftia5-1.fna.fbcdn.net&_nc_ohc=1O3duYgbbRIAX9tphDa&oh=9261792a013532905ac31135d0349d8e&oe=5ED5E16B",

"requested_by_viewer": false,

"username": "artofyasharala"

}

}

How to receive only the tagged posts for the Instagram profile

python instaloader.py artofyasharala --no-posts --no-profile-pic --no-compress-json --tagged

How to download only the comments for each post

python instaloader.py artofyasharala --no-profile-pic --no-compress-json --comments

How to download all followers of a profile

python instaloader.py @artofyasharala --login wisdomoverymoney13 --no-profile-pic --no-compress-json

Loaded session from /var/folders/vt/nqlv_f8j27j4c136rkjgjd580000gn/t/.instaloader-oltjano/session-wisdomovermoney13.

Logged in as wisdomovermoney13.

Retrieving followees of artofyasharala...

How to retrieve posts based on a hashtag

python instaloader.py "#hacker" --no-compress-json

Retrieving pictures with hashtag hacker...

[ 1] #hacker #hacker/2020-01-31_19-36-03_UTC.jpg [My first photography hope you…] json

[ 2] #hacker #hacker/2020-01-31_19-32-57_UTC.jpg [¿? . . . #shitposting #churra…] json

[ 3] #hacker #hacker/2020-01-31_19-32-34_UTC.jpg [LET'S GET BOMBED! i.e., Shmoo…] json

[ 4] #hacker #hacker/2020-01-31_19-30-35_UTC.jpg [Sextou com S de SOCORRO agost…] json

[ 5] #hacker #hacker/2020-01-31_19-30-28_UTC_1.jpg #hacker/2020-01-31_19-30-28_UTC_2.jpg [#pubgmobile #pubg #bridgebloc…] json

[ 6] #hacker #hacker/2020-01-31_19-28-50_UTC.jpg [Corona virus is no more guys …] json

[ 7] #hacker #hacker/2020-01-31_19-27-16_UTC.jpg [Hacking radio frequencys #hac…] json

[ 8] #hacker #hacker/2020-01-31_19-26-17_UTC.jpg #hacker/2020-01-31_19-26-17_UTC.mp4 json

Interrupted by user.

It is also possible to specify multiple hashtags.

python instaloader.py "#hacker" "#python" --no-compress-json

How to disable the download of videos

If you don't like to extract videos while downloading an Instagram profile, just make use of the --no-videos option like shown below.

python instaloader.py artofyasharala --no-compress-json --no-videos

How to put instaloader in quiet mode

python instaloader.py artofyasharala --no-compress-json --quiet

Advanced options

Theapplication informed us about the number of pictures it is downloading, one by one. The program automatically creates a directory for saving the data with the exact name provided for the username.For each post downloaded,saves details in a JSON file. As for the photo captions, they're being saved inside text files.For example, the following command displays a downloaded caption on my console.As for the comments on each post, they're not automatically downloaded. The optioncan help to download the whole comments by post.Once I executed the command shown above, comments got downloaded.As you can see from the above output, comments are being saved as JSON files.Being downloaded automatically, it is possible to turn off the download of captions as text files with the help of theoption.For you to stop downloading and saving each post's metadata as JSON files, theis required.Another useful option is the one which helps to avoid theautomatic compression of JSON files. It is being illustrated below.It is also possible to extract the geotag for each image if it is available. The option which can help us to do that is the. The usage of such option requires a login.Let's try the following command.When I executed the above command on my local console,informed me that I need to login first. To login make use of the following command.When logging in, thecreates a session file which it uses for the next requests that require login. So the next time you want to make a request, just specify the profile you want to login into andwill automatically load the session file.Once I executed the above command on my console, I got the following output.Another option which requires to be logged in, is the. The following command illustrates such option in action.After the execution of the above command on my console, I noticed a change in the output.It's truly clear thatdownloaded the stories from the specified profile, which in my case isThe optionhelps to save time while downloading Instagram accounts. Having an already downloaded archive, this option is recommended for updates.The following command helps to download basic information for an Instagram account as a JSON file.Once I managed to execute the above command on my console I got a JSON file with the output shown below.The output is pretty informative. The basic output provides us with the username, the number of followers the account has, the number of people he or she follows, and also the biography.The command shown below helps to download each one of the posts where the profile has been tagged.The instaloader package can also be used to download comments for each post as a JSON file. The command shown below can be used to accomplish the task.With the help of thewe can easily download followers of a specific profile by making use of the command shown below.After the execution of the above command I received an output similar to the one shown below.As you can see from the output shown above, the program is retrieving followers of the profile we have specified.Retrieving data from Instagram based on hashtags, is my favorite option of the. To accomplish such task, make use of the command shown below.Once I managed to execute the above command on my console, I got an output similar to the one shown below.Although the messages of the programare useful, especially when it comes to debugging; sometimes you may need to disable the user interaction. The optioncan help to disable the verbose mode.