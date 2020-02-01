How to gather information from Instagram with Instaloader python tool

Being a Python coder, I like to experiment with all kinds of open source tools shared on the major platform Github through which coders from the whole world develop projects by collaborating with each other. As an Instagram user, I decided to try some Python applications which can help to interact with it from the command line.
Instaloader
According to the official documentation, instaloader can be used to download information from different Instagram accounts. The following is the type of information one can gather through the usage of the instaloader python application.
- posts based on hashtags
- geotags
- captions for each post
- stories
- photos
- feeds
- saved media
- videos
How to setup Instaloader on your machine
Being dependent on other python libraries, it is required that we create a virtual environment with the main purpose of installing the whole dependencies of the project. First of all make sure to clone the project with the help of the command shown below.
git clone https://github.com/instaloader/instaloader.gitOnce you have managed to clone the project on your local machine, navigate to the project with the help of the command shown below.
cd instaloaderThen create a fresh virtual environment with the help of the command shown below.
virtualenv -p /usr/local/bin/python3.7 env # provide the absolute python pathGenerate the dependencies of the project by making use of the command shown below.
source env/bin/activate
pip3 install pipenvInstall the dependencies.
pipenv run pip3 freeze > requirements.txt
pip3 install -r requirements.txt
How to download your first profile from Instagram with InstaloaderNow that we managed to install the entire dependencies of the project, we can easily download a public profile from Instagram with the help of the command shown below.
python instaloader.py artofyasharalaBy a simple look at the above command, it is easy to spot that we execute the python script named instaloader.py and provide the public username of the account which we're trying to download. Once I managed to execute the command shown above on my console, I got the following output.
Stored ID 25946397639 for profile artofyasharala.
Warning: Use --login to download HD version of profile pictures.
artofyasharala/2019-12-14_17-25-44_UTC_profile_pic.jpg
Retrieving posts from profile artofyasharala.
[1/14] artofyasharala/2020-01-30_04-07-11_UTC_1.jpg artofyasharala/2020-01-30_04-07-11_UTC_2.jpg artofyasharala/2020-01-30_04-07-11_UTC_3.jpg [🦁Yahawashi WIP 2 Revelation …] json
[2/ 14] artofyasharala/2020-01-29_03-47-20_UTC.jpg [🦁Yahawashi WIP 1 Revelation …] json
[3/14]artofyasharala/2020-01-10_05-03-18_UTC_1.jpg artofyasharala/2020-01-10_05-03-18_UTC_2.jpg [🦁Righteous Bonding Time WIP 2…] json
The Instaloader application informed us about the number of pictures it is downloading, one by one. The program automatically creates a directory for saving the data with the exact name provided for the username.
For each post downloaded, instaloader saves details in a JSON file. As for the photo captions, they're being saved inside text files.
For example, the following command displays a downloaded caption on my console.
Let's try the following command.
For example, the following command displays a downloaded caption on my console.
cat artofyasharala/2019-12-15_03-29-06_UTC.txt
How to download comments for each postAs for the comments on each post, they're not automatically downloaded. The option --comment can help to download the whole comments by post.
python instaloader.py artofyasharala --commentOnce I executed the command shown above, comments got downloaded.
2019-12-14_17-25-44_UTC_profile_pic.jpg 2019-12-19_04-04-37_UTC_comments.json 2020-01-02_01-33-41_UTC_comments.jsonAs you can see from the above output, comments are being saved as JSON files.
2019-12-15_03-29-06_UTC.json 2019-12-19_23-49-58_UTC.jpg 2020-01-03_21-26-45_UTC.json.xz
2019-12-15_03-29-06_UTC.json.xz 2019-12-19_23-49-58_UTC.json.xz 2020-01-03_21-26-45_UTC.txt
2019-12-15_03-29-06_UTC.txt 2019-12-19_23-49-58_UTC.txt 2020-01-03_21-26-45_UTC_1.jpg
2019-12-15_03-29-06_UTC_1.jpg 2019-12-19_23-49-58_UTC_comments.json 2020-01-03_21-26-45_UTC_1.mp4
2019-12-15_03-29-06_UTC_2.jpg 2019-12-20_22-59-22_UTC.json.xz 2020-01-03_21-26-45_UTC_2.jpg
2019-12-15_03-29-06_UTC_comments.json
How to avoid captions from being downloaded as text filesBeing downloaded automatically, it is possible to turn off the download of captions as text files with the help of the --no-captions option.
python instaloader.py artofyasharala --no-captions
How to avoid storage of post's metadata as JSONFor you to stop downloading and saving each post's metadata as JSON files, the --no-metadata-json is required.
python instaloader.py artofyasharala --no-metadata-jsonAnother useful option is the one which helps to avoid the xz automatic compression of JSON files. It is being illustrated below.
python instaloader.py artofyasharala --no-compress-json
How to download geotags for each image, if availableIt is also possible to extract the geotag for each image if it is available. The option which can help us to do that is the --geotags. The usage of such option requires a login.
Let's try the following command.
python instaloader.py artofyasharala --geotagsWhen I executed the above command on my local console, instaloader informed me that I need to login first. To login make use of the following command.
python instaloader.py artofyasharala --login wisdomovermoney13 -p password_here --geotagsWhen logging in, the instaloader creates a session file which it uses for the next requests that require login. So the next time you want to make a request, just specify the profile you want to login into and instaloader will automatically load the session file.
python instaloader.py artofyasharala --login wisdomovermoney13 --geotagsOnce I executed the above command on my console, I got the following output.
Loaded session from /var/folders/vt/nqlv_f8j27j4c136rkjgjd580000gn/t/.instaloader-oltjano/session-wisdomovermoney13.
Logged in as wisdomovermoney13.
How to download stories from the Instagram profileAnother option which requires to be logged in, is the --stories. The following command illustrates such option in action.
python instaloader.py artofyasharala --login wisdomovermoney13 --storiesAfter the execution of the above command on my console, I noticed a change in the output.
Downloading storiesIt's truly clear that instaloader downloaded the stories from the specified profile, which in my case is artofyasharala.
Retrieving stories from profile artofyasharala.
[ 1/ 2] artofyasharala/2020-01-31_02-21-05_UTC.jpg exists json
[ 2/ 2] artofyasharala/2020-01-31_02-20-38_UTC.jpg exists json
A recommended option for each downloadThe option --fast-update helps to save time while downloading Instagram accounts. Having an already downloaded archive, this option is recommended for updates.
python instaloader.py artofyasharala --fast-update
How to receive only basic information for an Instagram profileThe following command helps to download basic information for an Instagram account as a JSON file.
python instaloader.py artofyasharala --no-posts --no-profile-pic --no-compress-jsonOnce I managed to execute the above command on my console I got a JSON file with the output shown below.
{The output is pretty informative. The basic output provides us with the username, the number of followers the account has, the number of people he or she follows, and also the biography.
"instaloader": {
"node_type": "Profile",
"version": "4.2.10"
},
"node": {
"biography": "\ud83e\udd81Israelite #Artist! #hebrewisraelites \ud83e\udd81\nDM me for artworks, posters, album covers, painting, etc. Commissions Open!\nDonations $armelle144\n\ud83d\udc51Levite\ud83d\udc51",
"blocked_by_viewer": false,
"business_category_name": null,
"connected_fb_page": null,
"country_block": false,
"edge_felix_video_timeline": {
"count": 0,
"edges": [],
"page_info": {
"end_cursor": null,
"has_next_page": false
}
},
"edge_follow": {
"count": 385
},
"edge_followed_by": {
"count": 280
},
"edge_mutual_followed_by": {
"count": 0,
"edges": []
},
"external_url": "http://cash.app/$armelle144",
"external_url_linkshimmed": "https://l.instagram.com/?u=http%3A%2F%2Fcash.app%2F%24armelle144&e=ATOdY2BMJbSvLdBb45becPY8jw_E7N4hPFOYwEI1m0yHocPJwc2LMCMF1WhKzeC0Mk5ajmCL",
"followed_by_viewer": false,
"follows_viewer": false,
"full_name": "Art of Yasharala",
"has_blocked_viewer": false,
"has_channel": false,
"has_requested_viewer": false,
"highlight_reel_count": 2,
"id": "25946397639",
"is_business_account": false,
"is_joined_recently": false,
"is_private": false,
"is_verified": false,
"profile_pic_url": "https://instagram.ftia5-1.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t51.2885-19/s150x150/75252746_2560876454178722_8510616106640080896_n.jpg?_nc_ht=instagram.ftia5-1.fna.fbcdn.net&_nc_ohc=1O3duYgbbRIAX9tphDa&oh=ea2c855c87beeca6004d5e0298afe154&oe=5EBF8413",
"profile_pic_url_hd": "https://instagram.ftia5-1.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t51.2885-19/s320x320/75252746_2560876454178722_8510616106640080896_n.jpg?_nc_ht=instagram.ftia5-1.fna.fbcdn.net&_nc_ohc=1O3duYgbbRIAX9tphDa&oh=9261792a013532905ac31135d0349d8e&oe=5ED5E16B",
"requested_by_viewer": false,
"username": "artofyasharala"
}
}
How to receive only the tagged posts for the Instagram profileThe command shown below helps to download each one of the posts where the profile has been tagged.
python instaloader.py artofyasharala --no-posts --no-profile-pic --no-compress-json --tagged
How to download only the comments for each postThe instaloader package can also be used to download comments for each post as a JSON file. The command shown below can be used to accomplish the task.
python instaloader.py artofyasharala --no-profile-pic --no-compress-json --comments
How to download all followers of a profileWith the help of the instaloader we can easily download followers of a specific profile by making use of the command shown below.
python instaloader.py @artofyasharala --login wisdomoverymoney13 --no-profile-pic --no-compress-jsonAfter the execution of the above command I received an output similar to the one shown below.
Loaded session from /var/folders/vt/nqlv_f8j27j4c136rkjgjd580000gn/t/.instaloader-oltjano/session-wisdomovermoney13.As you can see from the output shown above, the program is retrieving followers of the profile we have specified.
Logged in as wisdomovermoney13.
Retrieving followees of artofyasharala...
How to retrieve posts based on a hashtagRetrieving data from Instagram based on hashtags, is my favorite option of the Instaloader. To accomplish such task, make use of the command shown below.
python instaloader.py "#hacker" --no-compress-jsonOnce I managed to execute the above command on my console, I got an output similar to the one shown below.
Retrieving pictures with hashtag hacker...
[ 1] #hacker #hacker/2020-01-31_19-36-03_UTC.jpg [My first photography hope you…] json
[ 2] #hacker #hacker/2020-01-31_19-32-57_UTC.jpg [¿? . . . #shitposting #churra…] json
[ 3] #hacker #hacker/2020-01-31_19-32-34_UTC.jpg [LET'S GET BOMBED! i.e., Shmoo…] json
[ 4] #hacker #hacker/2020-01-31_19-30-35_UTC.jpg [Sextou com S de SOCORRO agost…] json
[ 5] #hacker #hacker/2020-01-31_19-30-28_UTC_1.jpg #hacker/2020-01-31_19-30-28_UTC_2.jpg [#pubgmobile #pubg #bridgebloc…] json
[ 6] #hacker #hacker/2020-01-31_19-28-50_UTC.jpg [Corona virus is no more guys …] json
[ 7] #hacker #hacker/2020-01-31_19-27-16_UTC.jpg [Hacking radio frequencys #hac…] json
[ 8] #hacker #hacker/2020-01-31_19-26-17_UTC.jpg #hacker/2020-01-31_19-26-17_UTC.mp4 json
Interrupted by user.
It is also possible to specify multiple hashtags.
python instaloader.py "#hacker" "#python" --no-compress-json
How to disable the download of videos
If you don't like to extract videos while downloading an Instagram profile, just make use of the --no-videos option like shown below.
python instaloader.py artofyasharala --no-compress-json --no-videos
How to put instaloader in quiet modeAlthough the messages of the program instaloader are useful, especially when it comes to debugging; sometimes you may need to disable the user interaction. The option --quiet can help to disable the verbose mode.
python instaloader.py artofyasharala --no-compress-json --quiet
Advanced options
Some of the advanced options include --user-agent, --commit-mode, --request-timeout and also the --max-connection-attempt.
For example you can specify the custom user agent with the help of the command shown below.
python instaloader.py artofyasharala --user-agent "apple"As for the --commit-mode, it becomes helpful when there are unexpected interruptions during the download of images from the Instagram profile.
python instaloader.py artofyasharala --commit-modeThe option --request-timeout can be used to specify the number of seconds to wait before timing out a connection request.
python instaloader.py artofyasharala --request-timeout 0.5The option --max-connection-attempt can be used to specify the maximum number of connections until a request is aborted.
python instaloader.py artofyasharala --max-connection-attempt 1
